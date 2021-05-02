DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars.

