dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

