Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 553 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

