Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 151,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

