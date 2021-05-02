Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

