Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $172.35 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

