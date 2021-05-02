Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DX stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

