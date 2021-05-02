Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
DX stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $20.26.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
