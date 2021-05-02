DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.52 ($17.08).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.62 ($16.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.94. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -18.61.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

