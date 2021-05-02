Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $55.38. Eargo shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 3,620 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.