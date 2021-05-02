East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 42.2% in April

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.