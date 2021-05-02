East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERESU opened at $10.18 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERESU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.