Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 26th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
