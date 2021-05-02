Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 26th

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

