Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post sales of $66.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.35 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $58.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $273.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.43 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

