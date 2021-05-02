Eastern Bank Buys 79,068 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.