Eastern Bank Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.