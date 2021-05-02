Eastern Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 72,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

