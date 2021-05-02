Eastern Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,596 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 17.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,756 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.