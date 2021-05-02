Eastern Bank Purchases 30,516 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.