eBoost Price Tops $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.00475299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002468 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.