Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

