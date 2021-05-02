Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,226. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

