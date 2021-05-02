Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

