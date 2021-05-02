Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

