Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMNSF. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Elementis stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

