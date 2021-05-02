Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 4.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.