Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 888.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $59.04 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

