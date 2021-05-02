Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

