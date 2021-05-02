ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGGY. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

