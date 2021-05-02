ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENGGY. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.