Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $670.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Endo International posted sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

