Energycoin (ENRG) Market Cap Reaches $139,073.15

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $139,073.15 and approximately $667.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00027174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.