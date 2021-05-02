Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.