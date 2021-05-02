Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.