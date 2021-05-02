EOS (EOS) Price Up 24.9% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, EOS has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00011630 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,203,330 coins and its circulating supply is 953,036,252 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

