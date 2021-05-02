EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after buying an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $457.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $461.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.87 and a 200-day moving average of $363.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

