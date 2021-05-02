Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $105,676.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,016,288 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

