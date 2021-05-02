Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

