Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.