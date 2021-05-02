Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $622.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

