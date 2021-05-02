Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Tenable has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tenable by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

