Ethverse Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.25 million and $31,448.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

