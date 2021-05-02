Eukles Asset Management Acquires 367 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises about 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 56.1% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Masimo by 63.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Masimo by 95.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI opened at $232.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

