Eukles Asset Management Acquires 397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

