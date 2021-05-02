Eukles Asset Management Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

