Eukles Asset Management Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

