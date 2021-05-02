Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,475 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.28 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

