Eukles Asset Management Purchases 801 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FB Financial by 889.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FB Financial by 2,665.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

