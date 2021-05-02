Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
