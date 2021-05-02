Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

