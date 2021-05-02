EventChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $25,896.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.