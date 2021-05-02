Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) versus Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Financial Review

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eventure Interactive and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 2 15 0 2.88

Baidu has a consensus target price of $273.27, suggesting a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Baidu 22.66% 10.78% 6.14%

Volatility & Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baidu $15.43 billion 4.58 $296.00 million $5.36 39.24

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

Baidu beats Eventure Interactive on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also offers Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post, a social media platform; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Its iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; and other video content, membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

