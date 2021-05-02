Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRAM stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

